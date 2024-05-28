The "Montenegro Insurance Industry Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Montenegro insurance industry. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, premium accepted and ceded, profitability ratios, and premium by line of business, during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-2028).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Montenegro economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling, and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Montenegro insurance industry.

A comprehensive overview of the Montenegro economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

The Montenegro insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

The Montenegro insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Montenegro's reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Scope

It provides historical values for the Montenegro insurance industry for the report's 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Montenegro insurance industry and market forecasts to 2028.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Montenegro and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulation and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Life Insurance: Trends and KPIs

Life Insurance: LOB

General Insurance: Trends and KPIs

General Insurance: LOB

Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

Reinsurance

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Lovcen

Sava Montenegro

UNIQA Nezivotno

Generali

Wiener

GRAWE Nezivotno

GRAWE Osiguranje

Lovcen Zivotna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18iby3

