Griffith Foods Recognized as a 2024 US Best Managed Company

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Griffith Foods, one of the largest food product development companies in the world, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company, making it the third year in a row to earn this designation. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

"It's an honor to be recognized three years in a row. It is a testament to the passion, dedication and hard work that our teams bring to work every day," said Griffith Foods CEO, T.C. Chatterjee. "Griffith Foods is passionate about helping our customers create food that is healthy, sustainable, nutritious and preferred by our customers. Guided by our Purpose - 'we blend care and creativity to nourish the world' - everyone at Griffith Foods believes we are part of something bigger than ourselves. We greatly appreciate this recognition of our efforts as we strive to make a difference."

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

Griffith Foods' successful application highlighted the company's triple bottom line approach, which guides the company to think about People, Planet and Performance at all times.

People: Taking care of employees and the communities in which it does business.

Planet: Taking environmental action to responsibly take care of the Earth.

Performance: Operating ethically and strategically to create positive impacts for its business and all of those with whom the company interacts.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is the caring, creative product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers while sustaining the planet. As a family business founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois USA, Griffith Foods is known for true, collaborative innovation guided by their Purpose of "We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World". The company's product capabilities range from seasonings and marinades to coating systems and sauces that are better for people and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.griffithfoods.com.

