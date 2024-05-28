GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: Our Customers | Customer Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / GoDaddy

Customer Experience

We deliver top-tier personalized support.

At every stage of an entrepreneur's journey, we deliver leading technology and personalized support. Offering this experience enables us to foster deep relationships with our customers as we encourage entrepreneurs to realize chances taken, risks rewarded, and potential fulfilled. We know that every entrepreneur's story is different, and that's why we offer customized support - whether that's thinking about business names, creating a compelling brand, building a website that draws in customers, spreading awareness, harnessing and leveraging analytics, or growing through sales.

We strive to not only satisfy but exceed our customers' expectations and to enable our customers to realize the full value of the products and services we offer. We uphold our commitment to excellent customer service through our dedicated GoDaddy Guides, our customer support programs, and resources. These efforts deliver the right products and services at first contact, drive value, exceed expectations, foster accessibility, and support customers in ways that best fit their unique needs.

21 Million: GoDaddy had 21 million customers in 2023.

Awards and Honors

2023 Stevie Bronze Award

Customer Service Team of the Year

Customer Service Team of the Year 2023 Stevie Gold Award

Sales and Customer Service

Sales and Customer Service 2023 Forbes Advisor

10 Best Website Builder for Service Providers

GoDaddy Guides

Our GoDaddy Guides are more than customer service representatives - they're champions, experts, sounding boards, partners, and cheerleaders. Every Guide is trained and eager to 'wow' our customers with an outstanding experience, whether helping with a password reset or building an entrepreneur's complete web presence.

While our Guides handle millions of conversations per year, each interaction with a Guide is characterized by real, human interaction. Through a collection of managed service offerings, our Guides apply their deep expertise and personal knowledge to help our customers in a way that's right for them. Our Guides are located globally and provide inregion support in several local languages. GoDaddy Guides work hard to meet the customer where they are, either through personalized service or easy-to-understand self-help tools that guide our customers through the answers to their most-asked questions.

Customer Conversations and Support

We work diligently to uphold our reputation for outstanding customer service. Our level of care for every stage of an entrepreneur's journey is a major reason we stand out from our competitors. GoDaddy customers can choose their preferred guidance channel, including phone and text channels like webchat, WhatsApp, WeChat, SMS, and Google Chat Suggest, among others.

We learn from customer conversations to understand and improve how we show up for our customers. This commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in our customer feedback. In 2023, we achieved a Trustpilot score of 4.7 out of 5.0. Because of our dedication, our customers choose to stay with us.

Expert Guidance

While conversations with our GoDaddy Guides are an essential component of our customer service offerings, we also share information as thought leaders and industry experts through a wide variety of on-demand tutorials and resources. These resources are available to entrepreneurs when and where they need them. Timely, practical, and actionable information can be found on GoDaddy Resources, where all entrepreneurs (not just customers) can browse by topic or product. On third-party sites like YouTube, we host tutorials that cover the most up-to-date, in-demand topics that shepherd entrepreneurs along every stage of their journeys, from starting to growing their businesses.

8.5 Million: We engaged customers through more than 8.5 million inbound voice conversations and almost 5 million texts and messages in 2023.

We want to give our customers a voice to name problems and get fast solutions. That's why we created our Voice It program. Through Voice It, GoDaddy Guides collaborate internally with our Care Product Team to address customer pain points and develop and share solutions to benefit our wider customer base.

Ambitions for 2024

We always aim to elevate our level of care - at every stage, for every entrepreneur and for every unique need. In 2024, we'll continue to enhance the efficiency of our customer engagements - whether in our services or ecommerce offerings - and leverage responsible use of GenAI platforms and other technological innovations.

To learn more, read our 2023 Sustainability Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs.

