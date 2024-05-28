Aimpoint Digital Partners With AI21 Labs and Weights & Biases to Revolutionize AI Offerings

This groundbreaking collaboration opens the door for more advanced, efficient generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for their clients.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Aimpoint Digital is excited to announce its partnership with AI21 and Weights & Biases, the AI developer platform, to expand its AI offerings. This groundbreaking collaboration allows for advanced, efficient generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions for their clients.

Combining AI21's cutting-edge technology with Weights & Biases's robust AI developer platform, Aimpoint Digital provides unparalleled optimization and customization for AI projects.

Aaron McClendon, Head of AI at Aimpoint Digital, emphasized the transformative potential, saying, "The collaboration between our organizations represents a milestone in our offerings. We are poised to increase the speed and ease businesses can leverage GenAI to drive decision-making and gain a competitive advantage."

Leeor Moses Voronov, VP BD & Alliances, AI21 added, "We're thrilled to partner with Aimpoint Digital to continue to move the needle with GenAI-driven solutions. By combining our strengths, we can unlock new possibilities that empower businesses to harness GenAI's full potential."

This collaboration combines AI21's proprietary GenAI models specifically tuned for tasks like RAG, Weights & Biases advanced machine learning experimentation platform and monitoring, and Aimpoint Digital's expertise in building and deploying innovative GenAI solutions for clients.

Seann Gardiner, VP of Business Development at Weights & Biases, continued, "We're committed to providing best-in-class tools for machine learning engineers and software developers to build, optimize, and deploy their AI applications. Our partnership with Aimpoint Digital allows us to accelerate the adoption of generative AI for enterprises in all industries."

These partnerships are pivotal for Aimpoint Digital as they focus on the convergence of their cutting-edge GenAI solutions with practical business applications. By combining expertise, resources, and a vision for the future of AI, Aimpoint Digital delivers innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of industries worldwide.

About Aimpoint Digital

Aimpoint Digital is an analytics firm at the forefront of solving complex business and economic challenges through data and analytical technology. They implement AI at scale, push the boundaries of AI with GenAI and ML, and operate across transformative domains to improve organizations' performance.

About AI21

AI21 builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised a total of $336 million from NVIDIA, Intel, Google, and others. It was among the first companies to bring GenAI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the AI21 Platform, businesses can build their own GenAI-driven applications and services. For more information, visit www.AI21.com.

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading AI developer platform supporting end-to-end MLOps and LLMOps workflows. Used by over 30 foundation model builders and 1,000 companies to productionize machine learning at scale including teams at OpenAI, Toyota, and Microsoft, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

