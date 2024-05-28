Aflac: Tips for Employees in High-Risk Jobs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / High-risk jobs bring unique challenges that require extra care and preparation. Employees must keep themselves safe physically while on-the-job, but also protect themselves and their loved ones financially and emotionally outside of work. This article will discuss several tips employees in high-risk jobs can follow to stay safe, deal with stress, and protect their loved ones.

1. Use proper safety equipment

Proper safety equipment minimizes the risk of employees suffering injuries. This allows them to do their jobs properly and safely, which can also reduce stress and anxiety. Employers typically provide the necessary equipment and are responsible for maintaining it. However, employees should also keep an eye on the equipment and immediately bring up any issues to their employer if anything needs repairs or replacement. Furthermore, employers should adequately train employees on all safety equipment and provide recurring education to ensure everything is used properly.

2. Get a short-term disability insurance plan

Worker's compensation helps covers an employee's income if injured on the job. However, it doesn't help for injuries outside of work. Many high-risk jobs tend to be more active, so injuries outside of work may make working impossible until recovery. Short-term disability insurance helps cover this gap. It replaces a portion of an employee's salary if they suffer a qualifying injury outside of work that prevents them from working for up to several months.

People may complement short-term disability insurance with critical illness insurance. This pays out a lump sum cash benefit to employees, unless otherwise assigned, who receive a qualifying diagnosis, whether work-related or not. Employees can use this cash benefit to help supplement their health insurance coverage and partially replace income while recovering. Both policies help create peace of mind since the employees know they have a safety net if they become unable to work.

3. Manage stress and mental health

High-risk jobs can be mentally and emotionally taxing. Employees in these roles should prioritize mental health and stress management to maintain a happy life outside of work and continue performing well in the workplace. Here are several ways to manage stress:

Getting regular exercise: Exercise releases endorphins to boost one's mood and relieve stress. It also helps one sleep better at night, which is crucial to managing stress.

Exercise releases endorphins to boost one's mood and relieve stress. It also helps one sleep better at night, which is crucial to managing stress. Eating a healthy diet: A healthy diet can impact mood, energy levels, and cognitive function. So, eating a balanced diet can help control stress and maintain a more positive demeanor.

A healthy diet can impact mood, energy levels, and cognitive function. So, eating a balanced diet can help control stress and maintain a more positive demeanor. Doing deep breathing exercises: Deep breathing techniques can help one get through periods of acute stress, especially when decompressing after work.

Deep breathing techniques can help one get through periods of acute stress, especially when decompressing after work. Socializing: Strong relationships go far in maintaining mental health. Employees should prioritize relationships with friends, family, and coworkers.

Strong relationships go far in maintaining mental health. Employees should prioritize relationships with friends, family, and coworkers. Engaging in hobbies: Hobbies offer a way to get the mind off work and pursue fulfilling activities. These reduce stress and offer feelings of accomplishment in one's personal life.

Hobbies offer a way to get the mind off work and pursue fulfilling activities. These reduce stress and offer feelings of accomplishment in one's personal life. Seeking counseling: Speaking with a professional counselor regularly can help employees work through any stress or emotional issues they're dealing with.

Some employers in high-risk fields may offer or help pay for mental health resources (like counseling) or healthy activities (like gym memberships). Employees should explore their workplace benefits and see what may be covered.

4. Have legal affairs in order

Employees in high-risk roles should prepare their legal affairs to help protect their loved ones according to their wishes if the worst occurs. That involves preparing several documents:

Will: This outlines how the employee's assets will be distributed and specifies guardianship preferences for children.

This outlines how the employee's assets will be distributed and specifies guardianship preferences for children. Power of attorney: This gives a trusted individual the power to make legal and financial decisions on the employee's behalf, such as managing bank accounts and completing tax returns, if the employee becomes incapacitated.

This gives a trusted individual the power to make legal and financial decisions on the employee's behalf, such as managing bank accounts and completing tax returns, if the employee becomes incapacitated. Medical power of attorney: This gives a trusted individual the power to make medical decisions on the employee's behalf if they become unable to.

Employees should review and update their documents regularly to ensure they match their wishes in case things change. Furthermore, they should select and regularly review beneficiaries for all retirement accounts, bank accounts, investment accounts, and life insurance policies. These take precedence over the estate plan documents, which can be helpful in distributing assets if the employee forgets to update the will before passing away.

The bottom line

Employees in high-risk jobs face extra challenges and stressors, but preparation can help them protect themselves and their loved ones. In addition to using proper safety equipment on the job, they should learn how to manage stress and seek help when necessary. Meanwhile, employees can help guard themselves and their loved ones financially by seeking short-term disability and critical illness insurance. Preparing legal affairs can offer additional peace of mind. Following these steps can help employees lay the groundwork for a safe and healthy life despite the potential on-the-job risks.

