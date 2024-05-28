Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that it will propose the appointment of Ameeta Soni as a member of its Supervisory Board to its shareholders. This nomination will be formally approved at Esker's upcoming annual shareholder meeting held on June 19, 2024.

A seasoned leader, Ameeta Soni has a wealth of experience and a strong background in strategy, sustainability solutions and corporate governance. As a Chief Marketing Officer and Growth Advisor, she has propelled growth for a diverse set of VC/PE-backed and publicly held companies, crafting go-to-market strategies and forging global partnerships. She serves on the investment committee of an early-stage VC fund and holds board roles with several portfolio companies. Her active mentorship of women entrepreneurs and board service for organizations dedicated to advancing women leaders underscore her commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. Ameeta Soni holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and an MS from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Ameeta Soni's nomination reaffirms Esker's commitment to promoting sustainability, diversity and effective governance practices. As Esker continues to innovate and expand its global footprint, her visionary leadership promises to steer the company towards even greater heights of excellence. "We are thrilled to nominate Ameeta Soni as a new member of our Supervisory Board," remarked Jean-Michel Bérard, Esker CEO. "Her extensive experience in leadership, coupled with her passion for mentoring women entrepreneurs and activism in social diversity, will greatly contribute to our strategic initiatives and long-term success."

According to Ameeta Soni, "Esker has done an excellent job meeting the diverse needs of its stakeholders over the last four decades. I am delighted to contribute to accelerating the company's growth and look forward to working with everyone to achieve our goals."

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

