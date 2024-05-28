Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
28.05.24
17:33 Uhr
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
11,35011,39517:35
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2024 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E

As from May 29, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Leverage
Certificates will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E. 

ISIN                    Long name   
NO0013238642           BEAR OMX X18 NORDNET N16
NO0013238634           BEAR OMX X20 NORDNET N15
                             
                             

 As from May 29, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Leverage
Certificates will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E. 

ISIN                    Long name

NO0013238667           BEAR BANKS X2 NORDNET N1

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.