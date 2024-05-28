Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E

As from May 29, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Leverage Certificates will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E. ISIN Long name NO0013238642 BEAR OMX X18 NORDNET N16 NO0013238634 BEAR OMX X20 NORDNET N15 As from May 29, 2024, the following instruments listed on OSL Leverage Certificates will change market segment to OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E. ISIN Long name NO0013238667 BEAR BANKS X2 NORDNET N1 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.