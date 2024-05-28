NorthShore Care Supply Announces Referral Program to Benefit Veterans With Disabilities

GREEN OAKS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / NorthShore Care Supply, the leading brand of adult diapers and absorbent products for heavy incontinence, is proud to announce its referral program in partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans).





This program allows existing customers to refer others to NorthShore, granting them exclusive discounts and raising money for DAV. With prices rising everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store, people are looking for ways to save. The referral rewards program offers new customers a $10 discount on their first purchase and gives the existing customer a $10 discount off their future purchase of $100.

Furthermore, for each new referral received through Oct. 1, 2024, NorthShore will donate $10 to DAV as part of a $10,000 minimum donation commitment.

As a leading nonprofit for veteran support services, DAV empowers veterans and their families to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. Similarly, NorthShore's mission has been to improve the lives of its customers and their families, promising dignity and respect with a suite of reliable incontinence products for more than 20 years.

Today, NorthShore is proud to partner with DAV and support America's veterans as a further extension and alignment of its greater mission. Every $1 donated from NorthShore's new referral program results in $179 worth of direct benefits for veterans, including:

DAV Caregivers Support : Providing veterans and their families access to tailored caregiver support and resources.

: Providing veterans and their families access to tailored caregiver support and resources. DAV Employment Program : Equipping transitioning active-duty, Guard and Reserve members, veterans, and their spouses with access to meaningful employment opportunities and mentors in the veteran entrepreneurship space.

: Equipping transitioning active-duty, Guard and Reserve members, veterans, and their spouses with access to meaningful employment opportunities and mentors in the veteran entrepreneurship space. Benefit Claim Assistance: Connecting veterans with free claims assistance to help navigate their VA benefits. DAV also provides veterans with no-cost rides to and from their VA medical appointments.

"NorthShore exists to empower people to live with the freedom and dignity they deserve," said Adam Greenberg, president and founder of NorthShore Care Supply. "This program is another way we can honor that."

"We are extremely grateful to NorthShore for choosing to partner with DAV and committing to giving back to our nation's heroes," said Barry Jesinoski, CEO and national adjutant of DAV. "Thanks to generous donors like NorthShore, we are able to provide all of our services for free to those who need them."

To learn more about NorthShore's products and services, visit NorthShore.com.

NorthShore Care Supply was founded in 2002 and has helped over 2.5 million families keep their loved ones protected from leaks. The company is committed to helping 80 million Americans manage bladder or bowel incontinence, especially those with the heaviest control problems. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or by calling (800) 563-0161. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

