Super Duper Publications Announces Partnership With Coviu to Empower Speech-Language Pathologists With Enhanced Teletherapy Solutions

The demand for teletherapy in schools has grown significantly, driven in part by staff shortages. However, traditional video conferencing tools often lack the necessary features to facilitate engaging and effective teletherapy sessions, particularly when it comes to sharing SLP resources. Coviu's innovative platform addresses this gap by providing a secure and user-friendly environment specifically designed for the unique needs of SLPs.

Seamless Integration of Trusted Resources

By integrating Super Duper's trusted resources directly into Coviu's platform, SLPs will now have a comprehensive toolkit at their fingertips. This empowers them to deliver engaging and effective therapy sessions remotely, with access to a vast library of materials, activities, and assessments that can be tailored to the specific needs of each client.

"We are thrilled to partner with Coviu to empower speech-language pathologists with the tools they need to provide exceptional teletherapy services," said Sharon Webber, Founder and President of Super Duper Publications. "At Super Duper, our mission is to support SLPs in their important work, and this partnership allows us to extend our reach and impact in the teletherapy space."

Enhanced Collaboration and Clinical Outcomes

Coviu's platform offers a range of features specifically designed to enhance collaboration, engagement, and clinical outcomes in teletherapy sessions. These features, combined with Super Duper's time-tested materials, will provide SLPs with a powerful solution to deliver effective therapy regardless of location.

"We are delighted to join forces with Super Duper to bring their renowned resources to the Coviu platform," said Kellie Paul, US Director at Coviu and a licensed SLP. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with cutting-edge technology and empowering them to deliver the highest quality care, regardless of geographical barriers."

Free Trial Available During National Speech & Hearing Month

To celebrate National Speech & Hearing Month, Coviu is offering an extended free trial of their Standard Plan to all US trial users throughout the Summer Holidays. This trial period runs from now until August 1, 2024, and allows SLPs to experience the benefits of Coviu's platform firsthand.

About Super Duper Publications

Super Duper Publications is a leading developer and publisher of high-quality educational resources for speech-language pathologists, occupational and physical therapists, educators, parents, and the autism community. Their resources are designed to address a wide range of developmental needs in children and adults.

About Coviu

Coviu is a leading teletherapy platform specifically designed for healthcare professionals. Their secure and user-friendly platform offers a range of features to support effective online consultations and therapy sessions.

