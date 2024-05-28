Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (the Company) (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on May 27, 2024:
- Transparency notification from EQT VIII Fund
1. Summary of the notification
EQT VIII Fund reported in a notification dated May 24, 2024, that on May 21, 2024, following a disposal of voting securities, their shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 40.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On May 21, 2024, EQT VIII Fund (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 88,119,809 shares with voting rights, representing 36.13% of the total number of shares issued by the Company (243,921,719), versus 116,899,284 shares representing 49.99% in their previous notification dated January 31, 2023.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
EQT VIII SCSp
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
EQT VIII Investments S. r. l.
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
Akita I S. r. l.
51A Boulevard Royal, 2449 Luxembourg Luxembourg
Date on which the threshold is crossed
May 21, 2024
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
40%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
EQT VIII Collect SCSp
0
0
0
0.00%
EQT VIII SCSp
0
0
0
0.00%
Akita I S. r. l.
116,899,284
88,119,809
0
36.13%
Subtotal
116,899,284
88,119,809
0
36.13%
TOTAL
88,119,809
0
36.13%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% voting rights
Settlement
0,00%
TOTAL
0,00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
88,119,809
36.13%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Akita I S. r. l. is controlled by EQT VIII Investments S. r. l. that is controlled by EQT VIII SCSp. EQT VIII SCSp is controlled by EQT VIII
Collect SCSp. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is not controlled by any of its shareholders. EQT VIII Collect SCSp is managed by EQT Fund
Management S.à r.l
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
