Dienstag, 28.05.2024
Massiver Kaufalarm bei (noch) unbekanntem Kupfer-Star!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Dow Jones News
28.05.2024 | 18:28
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-May-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
28 May 2024 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               28 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      116,191 
Highest price paid per share:         88.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          87.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 87.8449p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,047,842 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,047,842) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      87.8449p                    116,191

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
4944               87.00       10:13:43          00070079432TRLO0      XLON 
1557               87.00       10:13:43          00070079433TRLO0      XLON 
8968               87.20       10:51:45          00070080504TRLO0      XLON 
4515               87.20       10:51:45          00070080505TRLO0      XLON 
623                87.20       10:51:45          00070080506TRLO0      XLON 
5003               87.40       08:36:09          00070076127TRLO0      XLON 
2031               87.40       08:36:09          00070076128TRLO0      XLON 
6755               87.40       10:09:32          00070079276TRLO0      XLON 
7276               88.00       08:36:09          00070076126TRLO0      XLON 
7086               88.00       08:59:16          00070076580TRLO0      XLON 
6732               88.00       09:01:06          00070076626TRLO0      XLON 
6888               88.00       09:04:46          00070076749TRLO0      XLON 
6218               88.00       09:08:16          00070076853TRLO0      XLON 
6400               88.00       10:03:03          00070079057TRLO0      XLON 
7493               88.00       10:03:03          00070079058TRLO0      XLON 
6260               88.00       10:04:26          00070079099TRLO0      XLON 
7341               88.00       13:04:27          00070084060TRLO0      XLON 
6572               88.40       15:53:02          00070089188TRLO0      XLON 
6867               88.40       15:53:02          00070089192TRLO0      XLON 
3823               88.40       15:53:02          00070089194TRLO0      XLON 
2839               88.40       15:53:02          00070089195TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  324364 
EQS News ID:  1912969 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2024 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
