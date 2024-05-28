Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
WKN: A2QCWK | ISIN: BE0974358906 | Ticker-Symbol: 5YI
München
28.05.24
08:12 Uhr
8,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2024 | 22:34
82 Leser
Nyxoah: Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 28, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 5,851,253.43
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,060,390 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,060,390 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 400,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 400,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    • 1,072,000 "2021 ESOP Warrants" issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,072,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    • 700,000 "2022 ESOP Warrants" issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

* *

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

  • 2024 05 28 - Press release - Number of shares (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/be62bd2c-81e0-429f-8925-29d62b0aafff)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
