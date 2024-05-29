Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) on May 28, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the KNINE/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





KNINE Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/210767_8d878479c41e0b60_001full.jpg

K9 Finance DAO (KNINE) is the official liquid staking solution for Shiba Inu and the Shibarium blockchain, offering stake-to-earn opportunities through its KNINE token and governed by a decentralized community.

Introducing K9 Finance DAO: Unleashing Liquid Staking for Shiba Inu

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of K9 Finance DAO (KNINE), the premier liquid staking solution for Shiba Inu ($SHIB) and the Shibarium blockchain. Leveraging the innovative KNINE token, users can stake their tokens to earn revenue from the liquid staking product and the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). Since its launch on March 7, 2024, K9 Finance DAO has positioned itself as a first mover in the Shibarium ecosystem, with no other liquid staking providers currently available, and it enjoys strong advisory relationships with prominent figures such as Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya.

The core of K9 Finance DAO's value proposition lies in its ability to generate liquid yield through Shibarium while being managed by advanced artificial intelligence. Users benefit from simplified staking processes, liquidity through the knBONE token, and enhanced yield opportunities across various DeFi platforms. The governance of K9 Finance DAO is community-driven, with $KNINE token holders participating in key decisions through Snapshot voting, ensuring a decentralized and transparent approach to managing the project's direction and treasury.

K9 Finance DAO is built on a robust architecture designed to secure and optimize the Shibarium network. The platform not only incentivizes participation through attractive rewards but also supports the broader adoption of DeFi on Shibarium by promoting decentralization and reducing the barriers to entry for users. With a well-defined roadmap, comprehensive security measures, and a commitment to innovation, K9 Finance DAO aims to become a cornerstone of the Shibarium ecosystem, driving value and growth for all stakeholders involved.

About KNINE Token

Based on ERC20, KNINE has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The KNINE token distribution is as follows: 20% for pre-sale, 30% for DAO treasury, 25% for staking rewards, 10% for liquidity provision, 10% for team and advisors, and 5% for ecosystem growth. The KNINE token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on May 28, 2024. Investors who are interested in KNINE can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about KNINE Token:

Official Website: https://www.k9finance.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x91fbB2503AC69702061f1AC6885759Fc853e6EaE

Telegram: https://t.me/k9finance

Twitter: https://x.com/K9finance

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210767

SOURCE: LBank