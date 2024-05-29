Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.05.2024 | 10:10
SIA "Arsenal Industrial" interim report for the 1st quarter of 2024

In the reporting period from 1 January 2024 to 31 March 2024, the Group's net
turnover was EUR 2 564 694. Compared to the corresponding period in 2023, it
has increased by 29 %. The largest impact was from increase in the sales of
goods (+95%), which was facilitated by high demand for the Group's products and
good cooperation conditions with suppliers. 

«Similarly to previous years, the first quarter of 2024 was completed with
losses EUR 371 228. Beginning of the year (winter) is a low season in rental
business and it is common to have low profit or losses in this period. These
losses will be recovered during the high season (summer). Most of our
excavators are out in rental and we are looking for options how to increase our
rental fleet to meet customer demand. » says Gints Vanags, CEO of the Group. 

In the first quarter of 2024, the Group asked an independent valuator to
perform a valuation of the Groups fixed assets. The valuation report showed
that the market value of fixed assets is higher by EUR 1 186 763 than the book
value in accounting. Based on this report, the fixed assets book value in
accounting was increased by that difference on the Assets side of the Balance
sheet and reserves of revaluated assets was increased on the EQUITY side of the
Balance sheet. The Equity adjustment improved the financial covenant
Capitalization ratio, which was not fulfilled in the fourth quarter of 2023 and
if tested again, the Capitalization ratio would be 23%, which is higher by 8%
than it was required in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

The main activity of the Group, the Parent Company of which is SIA Arsenal
Industrial (hereinafter- the Parent Company, together with daughter companies -
"the Group"), is rent and sale of construction equipment and hand tools with
complementary activities of transportation and technical services. 

Currently, the Group works in all three Baltic countries. The Group's goal is
to provide products and services in high quality and to be an effective company
that listens to the wishes of customers and implements them. To be a stable
cooperation partner providing high quality customer service, establishing
partnerships with entrepreneurs and continuing to invest in the Group's
infrastructure. 




     Gatis Melniks
     SIA Arsenal Industrial, CFO
     Mobile: + 371 26442812
     E-mail: gatis.melniks@arsenalrent.com
     www.arsenalnoma.lv

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225584
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
