Condor Capital Wealth Management CEO Ken Schapiro Named to 2024 Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is proud to announce that Ken Schapiro , our Chief Executive Officer, has been recently named to the prestigious 2024 Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list . He is currently ranked 27th in the state of New Jersey. This recognition highlights Ken's dedication, expertise, and commitment to providing our clients with exceptional financial guidance and services. He has been a cornerstone of Condor Capital, leading the firm with a client-first approach and a steadfast commitment to transparency.

"I am honored to be recognized by Barron's and included in such an esteemed list of financial advisors," said Schapiro. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Condor Capital Wealth Management. Our focus remains on providing personalized, comprehensive investment strategies that help our clients achieve their goals. I look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional service and guidance."

In Barron's ranking application process, data was provided by advisors across the nation to evaluate top advisors by state. As per Barron's report, various factors taken into consideration for the rankings include assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. With these metrics, Barron's is able to pinpoint those who provide excellent levels of service to create a comprehensive directory of trustworthy advisors for clients seeking assistance in investing, financial planning, and other services.?

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 27 professional and support staff. Condor has been based in Martinsville, N.J., for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan in place.?

