TOGETHER! Announces Endorsement of Four Congressional Candidates

TOGETHER! Endorses Four Common-Sense Candidates Competing in Purple Districts Who Align With the Core Values of Democracy, Civility, Integrity, Conscious Capitalism & Human Prosperity

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / TOGETHER!, a new technology platform and movement co-founded by former presidential candidate Jason Palmer and dedicated to empowering young voices and building America's new town square, proudly announces its endorsement of four common-sense congressional candidates committed to shaping the future of American democracy.





TOGETHER! Congressional Candidates

(top L-R) Adam Frisch, Rebecca Cooke (bottom L-R) Louise Kuaea, Frank Pierce

The initial slate of TOGETHER! endorsements includes:

Adam Frisch, a Democrat with a business background, running in Colorado's 3rd District. Frisch's 2022 opponent was Lauren Boebert, who he narrowly lost to by just 546 votes last time around.

Rebecca Cooke, a 37-year-old small business owner, nonprofit leader, and Democrat running in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Cooke's opponent, the incumbent congressional representative, attended the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

Louise Kuaea, a social entrepreneur and community champion challenging a 10-year incumbent for American Samoa's at-large congressional district. Kuaea was inspired by TOGETHER!'s mission of finding common-sense solutions collaboratively.

Frank Pierce, a 39-year-old Democratic candidate running in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. Pierce, a longtime resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, brings a wealth of experience in community service and common-sense solutions backed by his experiences as a father and local business owner.

All four are common-sense candidates competing in purple districts aligned with TOGETHER!'s core values of democracy, civility, integrity, conscious capitalism, and human prosperity.

"We are thrilled to endorse these four great candidates and their fast-growing congressional campaigns," said Jason Palmer, CEO of TOGETHER!. "Adam, Rebecca, Louise, and Frank embody our mission as emerging leaders who champion democracy, believe in focus on common sense solutions, prioritize community engagement, and uphold respect, civility, and integrity in public service."

Each endorsed candidate has signed the TOGETHER! pledge to foster inclusivity, encourage greater youth engagement in politics, and promote bipartisan collaboration to address our nation's most pressing challenges. They have also committed to joining the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group in Congress focused on pragmatic, bipartisan solutions, if elected.

Together with our endorsed candidates, we are committed to building a brighter and more inclusive future for all Americans. Join us in empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping a democracy that reflects the values and aspirations of our diverse nation. To learn more about TOGETHER! and its mission to build national unity, please visit https://togetherpurple.org/.

