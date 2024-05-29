HydroCorp Appoints Christopher Spain as New CEO

HydroCorp, a leading innovator in cross-connection control, backflow prevention management, and as-built facility pipe mapping, proudly announces the appointment of Christopher Spain as its new chief executive officer.

Cross-Connected Piping Backflow Prevention

Undetected cross connections within critical piping systems pose a significant risk to health and compliance in public water systems and hospital infrastructure.





Bringing a dynamic combination of strategic vision and operational excellence to HydroCorp, Spain is poised to further the company in its mission of safeguarding drinking water quality by ensuring public water system compliance, mitigating cross-connected backflow hazards, and establishing reliable piping schematics.

"I am deeply honored and excited to lead this exceptional team and expand our solutions into new markets," said Spain. "HydroCorp's legacy of delivering top-tier services, coupled with its technical expertise and dedication to safe drinking water, resonates strongly across communities, industries, and healthcare facilities nationwide."

Spain's extensive leadership experience, marked by transformative initiatives and sustained growth, makes him the ideal leader to drive HydroCorp's success. Over the past two decades, he has held senior leadership roles at Clean Harbors, Evergreen North America, and AIMS, most recently serving as chief operating officer at PSI Pressure Systems. Spain's proven ability to navigate complex market dynamics and drive customer-focused results will be key in managing HydroCorp's growth and expansion.

Under Spain's leadership, HydroCorp is set to enhance its coast-to-coast presence by integrating advanced technology with expert insight-a combination that is critical to overcoming the limitations of software-only approaches and setting new standards in the industry. Committed to a culture of collaboration and unparalleled customer value, Spain will lead HydroCorp into its next phase of innovation and advancement of water management solutions for public water systems, hospitals, and industrial facilities.

About HydroCorp

For more than four decades, HydroCorp has been dedicated to advancing drinking water safety and compliance nationwide. Specializing in cross-connection control, backflow prevention, and detailed piping system schematics, HydroCorp stands out for its integrated use of technology and deep industry expertise. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its history of delivering top-tier water management solutions. For additional information, visit www.hydrocorpinc.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Rasco

Vice President, Marketing

214-538-1907

jrasco@hydrocorpinc.com

Contact Information

Gary McLaren

Director of Solutions Marketing

gmclaren@hydrocorpinc.com

262.951.0059

Julie Rasco

Vice President, Marketing

jrasco@hydrocorpinc.com

214-538-1907

SOURCE: HydroCorp

