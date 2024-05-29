CDR-Life Inc. today announced the initiation of enrollment for the Phase 1 trial of CDR404, its lead program in development as a precision immunotherapy for solid tumors. CDR404 will be the focus of an abstract accepted for online presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, occurring May 31 June 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

Based on the company's unique M-gager® technology, CDR404 is a first-of-its-kind, antibody-based bivalent and bispecific MAGE-A4 T-cell engager (TCE) for the treatment of MAGE-A4 positive solid tumors. The Phase I study evaluating CDR404 is actively enrolling at sites in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06402201).

"We are thrilled at the progress being made following the clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA for CDR404 at the start of this year as well as subsequent approval of the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Denmark, and look forward to continuing this momentum," said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. "This milestone brings us one step closer to our goal of delivering a better off-the-shelf therapy for cancer patients in need."

The ASCO abstract presents findings from a study that assessed the biomarkers responsible for predicting the effectiveness of CDR404 in fighting non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumors.

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life is developing powerful T-cell engagers (TCE) to eradicate hard-to-treat solid tumors. Our integrated antibody-based TCE platform unlocks access to a wide range of cancer antigens. We are leveraging this platform to advance a pipeline of potent and selective TCE therapeutics targeting intracellular and surface tumor antigens. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to empower patients' own immune systems to eliminate tumors.

