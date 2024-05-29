Lexidy Law Boutique Helps Same Sex Couple Win Race Against the Clock

MADRID, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent case won by international law firm, Lexidy Law Boutique, demonstrates the power of legal expertise when navigating complex immigration scenarios between same-sex partners . Despite the positive evolution of human rights in recent years, same-sex couples are still met with challenging situations around the world.

So, what happens when a same-sex couple from different parts of the world unite, but their respective countries have different attitudes towards same-sex relationships and immigration policies?

This was the reality for a Pakistani national facing persecution at home and visa rejections by the Spanish Embassy in Islamabad, labeled as a 'risk of no return.' In desperate need of a permanent solution to safely live in Spain with their partner, they turned to Lexidy.

The case strategy employed by Lexidy's legal department was multifaceted, first considering immediate entry options into the EU for the Pakistani client.

Portugal Residence Permit : Contacting Lexidy Portugal to explore residency options.

: Contacting Lexidy Portugal to explore residency options. Student Visa : Enrolling the client in a qualifying course at the Spanish Embassy in their home country to facilitate a student visa.

: Enrolling the client in a qualifying course at the Spanish Embassy in their home country to facilitate a student visa. Tourist Visa for Another EU Country: Attempting to secure a visa from another EU embassy with more lenient Schengen visa requirements, such as Germany or France.

The client would later embark on a bureaucracy-laden journey typically taking 1 to 3 months to secure a more permanent solution, a Residence Card as a family member of an EU national. However, thanks to the strategic navigation of administrative hurdles by the legal department, the procedure was completed within a remarkable two weeks, just days before the client's initial short-term tourist visa was set to expire.

This rapid approval not only secured our client's legal status in Spain but also exemplified the positive impact of an efficient and responsive legal team. Spain Immigration Lawyer, Cristina Negro, comments: "This case illustrates Lexidy's commitment to overcoming significant legal and logistical challenges through tailored strategies, ensuring our clients can achieve their life goals in safe and legally secure circumstances. The success of this case is a testament to the power of thorough preparation, international collaboration, and legal expertise in navigating complex immigration scenarios."

About Lexidy Law Boutique

Lexidy helps expats and foreign entrepreneurs achieve their most important life milestones by providing simple, transparent and friendly 360º legal solutions. Founded in 2015, our global multi-disciplinary legal team has helped individuals, companies, and investors successfully settle and integrate into the local communities of their dream destinations across Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, and Mexico. Lexidy makes the law simple, dynamic and affordable by integrating technology with generations of legal expertise. For more information, visit lexidy.com .

Media Contact:

Gerald Johnson

gerald.johnson@lexidy.com

+34 687 090795

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422430/Lexidy_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexidy-law-boutique-helps-same-sex-couple-win-race-against-the-clock-302156088.html