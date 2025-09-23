ZetrOZ Systems' sam Wearable Ultrasound Device Helps Osteoarthritis Patient Get Back to Living

Treating bilateral knee osteoarthritis with sustained acoustic medicine reduces pain, restores function for 76-year-old man.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Bilateral knee osteoarthritis was keeping Drew Sumrell from doing the things he wanted to do. Conventional treatments were not solving the problem. He found relief and a solution by including the sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems as part of his treatment routine.

The sam® device has proven to be an effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis and many soft-tissue injuries, as documented in multiple clinical studies , providing continuous, long-duration ultrasound directly to the site of pain or injury. The treatment accelerates healing and reduces pain associated with arthritis, muscle strains, and joint injuries.

Sumrell's condition had been keeping him from one of his favorite activities, hiking, as well as limiting his ability to do household tasks, until earlier this year when the 76-year-old Boone, N.C. man started using the sam® ultrasound device as part of his treatment routine.

"I have been using my sam® ultrasound device since the end of March to treat both of my knees," Sumrell said. "After consistently using it six times a week -- three days per knee -- I began to notice a clear difference in my pain levels. I am now able to complete my daily activities with significantly less pain. I am truly thankful for the relief that sam® has given me."

Sumrell's experience shows how sam® can improve the quality of life for patients with osteoarthritis, as a safe, non-invasive, and effective method for managing chronic joint pain. The device works by producing continuous ultrasound waves in soft tissue, which decreases inflammation while increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That augments oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste.

A study by the National Library of Medicine found that the "Sustained acoustic medicine (sam®), a multi-hour treatment, has demonstrated improved clinical outcomes for patients with knee OA." The analysis compared the costs and effectiveness of a multi-hour sam® treatment against a standard of care (SOC) over six months for managing OA symptoms. The study concluded that "the sam® wearable home-use continuous long-duration ultrasound appears to be a cost-effective therapy and should be considered when treating patients with knee OA."

The study is among the 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies and over 40 peer-reviewed articles in science, engineering and medical journals that demonstrate sam®'s effectiveness in healing soft tissue injuries. sam® is the only long-duration ultrasound device cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for home use.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

