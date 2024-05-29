Leading materials science company, Recover, joins the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network as a Thought Partner for 2024, reaffirming its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its dedication to forging ties across the global fashion and lifestyle industries.

As a producer of premium recycled cotton fiber, and the first in its space to scale its high-value technology globally, Recover is an important actor within the supply chain to inspire change. It recently restated its support of the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, and its commitment to taking actions that benefit the wider community was a key driver in the company's selection as a Thought Partner for 2024.

The UN Fashion and Lifestyle Network, led by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund, stands as a catalyst for sustainable development within the fashion and lifestyle sectors. It plays a key role in advancing the SDGs by connecting industry stakeholders, media, governments, and UN entities. Together Recover and the UN Fashion and Lifestyle Network share a vision of building resilient and traceable supply chains that are needed to achieve circularity.

Anders Sjöblom, CEO at Recover, commented: "Partnering with the UN Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a milestone for Recover as I believe that strategic partnerships are completely necessary to drive meaningful change within the fashion industry. At Recover, we believe that true innovation lies in creating value not just for our business and the industry but for society and the environment as well, and we look forward to contributing to a more sustainable future for fashion."

Kerry Bannigan, Co-Founder, Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network added: "We are delighted to welcome Recover as a Thought Partner to the UN Fashion and Lifestyle Network for 2024. Their leadership and innovative approach to circular fashion will significantly contribute to our mission."

Recover's first appearance as a 2024 Thought Partner will take place at the UN Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting on June 3rd at the United Nations headquarters in New York. In conversation with Vogue Business correspondent, Madeleine Schulz, Sjöblom will discuss his vision for the company and the challenges and opportunities in the industry today.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to close the loop on fashion. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with a 75-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

About United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network

The United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a collaboration between the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the Fashion Impact Fund, dedicated to advancing sustainable development goals within the fashion and lifestyle sectors. For more information, visit https://sdgs.un.org/partnerships/action-networks/conscious-fashion-and-lifestyle-network.

