Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Hayes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC b) LEI 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 25p shares GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 839.8537 pence per share 3,738 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 3,738 ordinary 25p shares 839.8537 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC