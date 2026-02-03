Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Anzeige
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

03 February 2026

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 3 February 2026; Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 776.7 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,810,280 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 5.02% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


