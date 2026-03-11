Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LGIGQ40

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 10 March 2026 was 817.05p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

11 March 2026


