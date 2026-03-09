Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09
09 March 2026
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
The Company has been notified that on 9 March 2026; Nick Train purchased 12,500 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 761.99 pence per share.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,822,780 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 5.18% of the Company's issued share capital.
