Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2026
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
13 March 2026
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2026
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2026 will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3170 8732
