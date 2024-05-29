2024 Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit: Navigating the Future of Sustainable Leadership

VIRTUAL EVENT: June 4-5

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Embark on a transformative journey during the 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, where industry leaders, innovators, and sustainability enthusiasts gather to explore the collaborative landscape of sustainable leadership. The virtual event, themed "Sustainability Synergy," will provide attendees with a concise yet impactful exploration of the intricacies within the environmental and energy sectors.

Event Info:

June 4-5

10:00 AM ET - 3:00 PM ET

Key Sessions

An Integrative Approach to High-Performance Building Design and Racial Justice Advocacy

APP's Sustainability Roadmap: A Conversation on Community Involvement

Everything Everywhere All at Once: The Future of Air Force Installation Energy

Gain exclusive insights into upcoming SEC and CSRD regulations

Engaging Networking Opportunities

The summit will also offer dedicated networking sessions, providing a platform for attendees to connect with industry leaders, thought influencers, and peers.

About Environment+Energy Leader

Environment+Energy Leader's mission is to empower business leaders from various sectors with the critical knowledge, actionable insights, and practical tools needed to advance progress and make a positive impact worldwide. We aim to inspire, inform, and engage leaders in conversations that catalyze substantial environmental and corporate changes.

Contact:

Andrew Crawford

Communications

Environment+Energy Leader

andrew.crawford@environmentenergyleader.com

www.environmentenergyleader.com

