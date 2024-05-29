2024 Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit: Navigating the Future of Sustainable Leadership

VIRTUAL EVENT: June 4-5
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Embark on a transformative journey during the 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Solutions Summit, where industry leaders, innovators, and sustainability enthusiasts gather to explore the collaborative landscape of sustainable leadership. The virtual event, themed "Sustainability Synergy," will provide attendees with a concise yet impactful exploration of the intricacies within the environmental and energy sectors.
Event Info:
- June 4-5
- 10:00 AM ET - 3:00 PM ET
Key Sessions
- An Integrative Approach to High-Performance Building Design and Racial Justice Advocacy
- APP's Sustainability Roadmap: A Conversation on Community Involvement
- Everything Everywhere All at Once: The Future of Air Force Installation Energy
- Gain exclusive insights into upcoming SEC and CSRD regulations
Engaging Networking Opportunities
The summit will also offer dedicated networking sessions, providing a platform for attendees to connect with industry leaders, thought influencers, and peers.
About Environment+Energy Leader
Environment+Energy Leader's mission is to empower business leaders from various sectors with the critical knowledge, actionable insights, and practical tools needed to advance progress and make a positive impact worldwide. We aim to inspire, inform, and engage leaders in conversations that catalyze substantial environmental and corporate changes.
