Veristat, the Science-First Full Service CRO and Consultancy, is pleased to announce that Gabriela Rosu, M.D., has joined as Senior Director, Global Medical Affairs.

Dr. Rosu is a seasoned professional with over twenty years of experience in scientific and clinical fields, having significantly contributed to the planning and execution of pivotal activities that have led to the approval and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies.

Her appointment is timely, coming just before the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO, ASCO24) Annual Meeting, an event where Dr. Rosu has historically made impactful contributions through numerous abstracts.

Patrick Flanagan, CEO of Veristat, praised Dr. Rosu's dedication, "Dr. Rosu's fervent commitment to collaboration enhances our ability to make informed decisions, crucially improving patient experiences in clinical trials and ensuring favorable outcomes. Her profound insight into the nuances of oncology therapy development is invaluable, particularly as we continue to focus on optimizing treatment strategies in this area."

Veristat's Medical Affairs team is at the forefront of evaluating scientific data to address the increasing complexity of biotherapeutic compounds and diverse patient demographics in clinical trials. The team is instrumental in fostering communication and generating essential evidence to support patient safety and optimize treatment outcomes, especially for those with rare and complex diseases (oncology, cancer, raredisease).

In her new role, Dr. Rosu will oversee the global expansion of the medical and safety/pharmacovigilance teams. Her extensive background includes senior medical affairs positions at leading global CROs, where she oversaw medical monitoring for various oncology trials, advised on protocol development, risk mitigation strategies, and strategic development with a focus on patient safety and patient outcomes. Dr. Rosu's experience is particularly notable in immuno-oncology, focusing on managing compound toxicity.

Before transitioning to the CRO industry, Dr. Rosu held significant roles such as Chief Medical Officer at IMV Inc. and Global Medical Advisor at Novo Nordisk Healthcare, where she led clinical developments in oncology and coagulation disorders, among other responsibilities.

Dr. Rosu earned her Doctor of Medicine degree in Romania and has maintained active participation in prestigious organizations such as the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO, ASCO) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO, ESMO).

Reflecting on her new position, Dr. Rosu stated, "I am honored to lead as Senior Director, Global Medical Affairs at Veristat, aligning with the company's strategic vision to pioneer the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for rare diseases. My dedication to enhancing patient experiences in clinical trials and fostering the development of safe and effective therapies remains unwavering. I look forward to contributing to Veristat's dynamic team and its noble mission."

About Veristat

Veristat is the Science-First CRO and Consultancy that integrates full service clinical trial execution, regulatory affairs and safety, and strategic advisor services to rapidly advance the development, approval, and commercialization of novel therapies (NovelTherapies) around the globe. With 30 years of experience solving sponsors' unique and complex clinical, statistical, and regulatory challenges, Veristat Science-First experts deliver timely, quality-driven results with solutions that are tailored to the needs of patients, clinical trial sites, regulators, sponsor teams, and key stakeholders.

Veristat's focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling any unknown that arises, from the simplest to most complex, across numerous therapeutic areas including rare/ultra-rare disease, advanced therapies, oncology, and biologics including cell and gene therapies (cellandgenetherapy), enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving patients' lives. Sponsors collaborate with Veristat Science-First experts who care- like they do. It is not just business for Veristat, it's personal.

