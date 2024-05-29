Leading technology-enabled apparel distributor expands use of robotics solutions

S&S Activewear (S&S), a leading apparel distributor, announced the expansion of its partnership with Körber Supply Chain and the deployment of Geekplus robotics solutions at three warehouse sites across the Americas. The collaboration enables S&S to optimize on-site staff, order quality and delivery efficiencies to meet the surging demands of a rapidly evolving market.

"Innovation is a core tenet of S&S's decades-long history in the apparel industry. Advancing our warehouse operations with Körber and Geekplus's robotics and automation expertise has been a natural and impactful evolution in our technology journey," said Brian Beale, CTO for S&S. "Our customers deserve a seamless experience from order to fulfillment and we're excited about the increased efficiencies we're already seeing through our collaboration with Körber."

The partnership commenced with the deployment of 340 Geekplus robots at a single 750,000 sq. ft. S&S site in Lockport, Illinois, marking the largest collaboration in Körber's robotics portfolio. This signifies a major commitment to pioneering solutions within the apparel industry.

"Warehouse solutions are a core area of Körber's expertise, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with S&S," said Sean Elliott, CTO and Acting CEO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Our robotics offerings are designed to scale with the speed and size of business, optimizing warehouse operations so organizations can focus on value-driven activities to support the larger overall goals."

A key aspect of this expansion is the implementation of Geekplus's PopPick robotics solutions aimed at optimizing warehouse processes. These advanced robots play a crucial role in efficiently moving inventory stored in totes to pick stations. The system incorporates autonomous mobility and slotting of inventory, facilitating a seamless and efficient flow within the warehouse environment.

Since the inception of the partnership, S&S Activewear has witnessed impressive successes. The system, designed to support more than 4,500 lines per hour through 24 picking stations, has proven its effectiveness in enhancing speed and efficiency in warehouse operations, order fulfillment, and quality assurance.

"Our longstanding partnership with Körber has been crucial in bringing our revolutionary solutions to a wider audience," said Randy Randolph, Director of Channel Partner Sales at Geekplus. "This deployment with S&S highlights the huge impact of our mobile robots in helping retailers meet the crush of e-commerce orders while improving quality and efficiency."

Körber recently recognized S&S Activewear for its outstanding achievements in Facility Optimization with a Customer Award at the 2024 Elevate Conference.

About S&S Activewear

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is a leading technology-enabled distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfillment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com.

