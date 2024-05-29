Passive terahertz camera security screening technology can help reduce internal losses significantly

Screening technology serves as a behavioral deterrence and loss prevention detection point at the entry and exit of distribution centers and logistics facilities

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced its partnership with Thruvision, the leading global provider of walk-through security screening technology, which will enable next-generation people screening to become more accessible to retailers around the world. Using passive terahertz camera technology, Thruvision's cameras and scanning software complement Sensormatic Solutions robust loss prevention solutions portfolio and will provide retailers with a fast, respectful and reliable people-screening option in distribution centers and other logistics facilities to address and help reduce internal shrink. Thruvision's offering is available now through Sensormatic Solutions.

"The discussion about retail theft often focuses on sales floors and through the organized retail crime (ORC) lens, but internal theft is a growing problem. According to research we conducted with Retail Economics (published Nov. 2023), 40% of the total value of theft is attributable to employees. Additionally, retailers have seen an increase in employee theft over the past year, and 70% state they've seen an increase in distribution centers," said Colin Evans, chief executive officer, Thruvision. "Sensormatic Solutions' extensive retail expertise, global footprint and proven record of delivering cutting-edge loss prevention solutions made it a natural fit for helping us reach more retailers in need of our technology. We look forward to working alongside the team to help retailers address this fast-growing driver of shrink."

Thruvision's patented passive terahertz camera technology is capable of detecting items and their size, location and shape that may be hidden under clothing at distances of up to 7 meters. The company's proprietary terahertz camera scanners and AI-powered software can detect metallic and non-metallic items including weapons and explosives as well as stolen property as people enter and exit company property, helping to speed up search processes and improve security check performance. Importantly, the technology is designed to emit no radiation, capture no anatomical detail and does not identify the age, gender or ethnicity of those being screened, ensuring a safe and compliant environment.

Technology benefits may include:

A significant reduction in internal losses.*

Increased revenue and operational efficiencies.

Improved associate experiences resulting in higher employee satisfaction.

Enhancements to product availability, which can reduce out-of-stocks and improve customer experiences.

"Helping retailers overcome their most pressing obstacles is the driving force behind all of our decisions both when it comes to new solutions and strategic partnerships," said Craig Szklany, vice president of loss prevention and inventory intelligence, Sensormatic Solutions. "We were impressed with Thruvision's innovation and creative approach to addressing a tricky problem and appreciated their focus on safety and respect in the people-screening process. I am confident that this partnership will allow us to help retailers protect their distribution centers, logistics facilities and more with as much precision as they do their sales floors while improving customer and employee experiences."

Thruvision's contact-free SmartSCREEN and DynamicDETECT solutions in tandem with Sensormatic Solutions holistic and innovative portfolio of loss prevention technologies can help businesses mitigate losses whether they originate on sales floors or behind the scenes. Sensormatic Solutions leading inventory intelligence, shopper experience and computer vision solutions can also help give retailers even more peace of mind that their associates, shoppers, facilities and products are safe and secure.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions loss prevention offerings and the benefits of blended loss prevention programs, visit Sensormatic Solutions Loss Prevention and Liability. To learn more about Thruvision's people screening solutions, visit Thruvision.com.

Citation:

*"How Next are using Thruvision People Screening to address opportunistic theft in their DCs." Thruvision and Next LP, Jan. 2022.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

About Thruvision

Thruvision is the leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of walk-through security technology. Its technology is deployed in more than 20 countries around the world by government and commercial organisations in a wide range of security situations, where large numbers of people need to be screened quickly, safely and efficiently. Thruvision's patented technology is capable of detecting concealed objects in real time using an advanced AI-based detection algorithm. The Group's offices are near Oxford UK and Washington DC. For more information please visit www.thruvision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529797900/en/

Contacts:

Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1 561-235-6458

jaclyn.messina@jci.com

Colin Evans

Chief Executive Officer, Thruvision

Work: +44 1235 425400

colin.evans@thruvision.com

Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

jciretail@matternow.com