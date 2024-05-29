Anzeige
29.05.2024 | 15:14
ACCESSWIRE, Leader in Press Release Distribution, to Sponsor PR Daily Media Relations Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / ACCESSWIRE, a newswire service standout that provides regional, national, and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is set to sponsor this year's PR Daily Media Relations Conference in Washington, D.C.

This year's conference will take place at the National Press Club and is focused on cutting through the clutter and confusion of today's crowded media landscape.

"As a sponsor of this year's event, we're looking forward to connecting with other public relations professionals to learn from each other and share how our press release distribution services can maximize their message," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE, an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:
Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers
+1 919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

