Recognition reinforces the company's people-first culture and attractiveness as an employer of choice

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, today announced it was certified in five countries by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee retention, and increased innovation. This marks the third consecutive year ResultsCX's United States location earned Great Place to Work® Certification, while the company's Honduras, Mexico, and Philippines operations received this distinction for the second year and its Bulgaria site notably achieved certification for the first time.

These certifications highlight ResultsCX's global commitment to fostering positive workplace environments where all employees feel included and important. ResultsCX is dedicated to promoting gender equity; empowering women's development; and offering environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related activities. Its recent efforts in these areas have garnered recognition from esteemed programs including the Stevie® Awards, CCA Excellence Awards, and Defense Department Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program and Military Spouse Employment Initiative.

"Earning Great Place to Work Certification in five countries marks a significant achievement. In the CX industry, where customer satisfaction is closely linked to employee wellbeing, prioritizing inclusivity and support sets the stage for ensuring clients' happiness," said ResultsCX Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Subramanian. "A great workplace caters to the needs of its people, fostering an environment where all feel valued and supported."

Great Place to Work Certifications are presented based on employees' feedback regarding their work experience. Overall, 79% of surveyed ResultsCX employees say it is a great place to work; 88% reported a sense of pride over their team's accomplishments; and more than 84% said they find management approachable, feel they can be themselves, are treated as full members regardless of their position, and felt welcomed as new hires.

"At ResultsCX, we prioritize cultivating a culture that embodies our core values," said ResultsCX Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Cunningham. "Recognizing that our people are our greatest assets, we acknowledge that success begins internally; collaborative teamwork and excellent role model leaders translate to exceptional client service. This recognition is thanks to our entire staff's efforts."

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ResultsCX stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 75+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies. For 30+ years, we have been driving superior customer and business outcomes for brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 23,000+ colleagues and 25+ engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.

