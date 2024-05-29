bolt insurance: bolt Names Recognized Enterprise Sales Leader Jeff Staley as New Head of Sales

Staley strengthens leadership team with more than 25 years of sales experience at Salesforce, SAP, and Oracle

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced the appointment of Jeff Staley as Head of Sales. Staley will be responsible for leading bolt's sales efforts across its core business segments and meeting the company's growth targets.

Staley brings more than 25 years' experience in the software industry at high-growth startups and leading technology companies, including Salesforce, SAP, and Oracle. An enterprise sales leader, Staley has extensive experience building and scaling go-to-market teams and implementing processes and methodologies to make them successful.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team, as we scale our go-to-market capabilities to bring our innovative solutions to more partners," said Jon Walheim , CEO, bolt. "Jeff's proven track record of building and growing successful teams, from early seed-stage through growth-stage funding and larger multinational companies, will be instrumental in our continued growth and efforts to solve the industry's distribution challenges in a real way."

Staley joins bolt from Mindtickle, a market-leading sales readiness platform, where he was Area Vice President, Enterprise Sales. He led a global sales team across the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions that delivered more than 65% of the company's revenue as it grew 4X during his tenure.

Prior to his time at Mindtickle, Staley was Head of Sales at Propel, a product value management platform, where built the go-to-market organization from the ground up. Additionally, he spent more than 13 years in sales leadership roles at Salesforce, SAP and Oracle and is a former United States Air Force officer.

"bolt is at the forefront of the insurtech industry, having built an ecosystem that connects carriers, distribution partners, and consumers to enable a better insurance purchasing experience," said Staley. "I'm honored to be joining such an innovative company and look forward to helping super-charge bolt's growth."

Staley's appointment follows the hire of Matt More as CFO for North America and Nga Phan as Head of Product. bolt's expansion of its leadership team is a testament to the company's commitment to invest in the leadership team, and ensure the right talent and capabilities are in place to deliver for its partners and customers, and ensure long-term success.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com .

