Apex Critical Metals Corp. Expands US Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing Under Symbol APXCF

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQB:APXCF) ("Apex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its common shares (the "Shares") have been approved for trading under the symbol "APXCF' on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective May 29, 2024 and will be Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligible. Apex Critical Metals will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol APXC.

Apex Critical Metals CEO, Sean Charland, comments: "Listing Apex Critical Metals on the OTCQB market and making our shares DTC eligible marks another milestone toward enabling more investors to be part of our ongoing progress. With both DTC eligibility and listing on the OTCQB, trading of Apex shares will be easier and made possible to a wider investor audience in the United States."

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process every six months. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve investors' access to information and trading experience.

The Shares will also be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the DTC. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and to enhance liquidity of the Shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp.

Apex Critical Metals Corp.is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Apex Critical Metals is publicly listed on the CSE, and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "APXC".

