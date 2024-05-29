Del Monte Foods, Inc.: Harvesting the Future: Del Monte Foods Journey to a Healthier Tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Del Monte Foods, Inc.:

Letter from our CEO

Read the 2023 Del Monte Foods ESG Report

Since our founding, Del Monte Foods has been a lifeline to our communities, connecting people with accessible, nutritious food. This is especially important at a time when economic and food insecurity are on the rise. At the same time, we understand that our production and operations have a major impact on the health of our planet and society.

We're making good on our promised ESG commitments through clear goals and consistent actions and working closely with our growers to make progress. In fiscal year 2023, we formed a collaborative for organic tomato growers to learn more about sustainable agricultural practices and work together to advance organic growing practices on the farms where we source our tomatoes.

We continue to make progress toward our 2025 ESG goals and are proud to say we have already reached some of them. We've committed to a net-zero carbon emissions goal aligned with science-based targets that includes Scope 3. And now that we've conducted a complete carbon emissions assessment, we can move even more swiftly toward reducing our impact.

Even as we celebrate our progress, we continue to push forward. We recently submitted our new 2030 carbon reduction goals aligned with recently developed standards for land-intensive sectors from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). A plant-based company from the start, we have the foundation and the responsibility to continue proactively leading the food industry in creating stronger sustainability practices.

We're working to make good on our pledges to nourish our environment, team members and communities in a responsible way, and we welcome feedback and continued accountability along the way. With food as our common ground, we can and will create a healthier, more hopeful tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Greg Longstreet

President & CEO,

Del Monte Foods

Learn how we are growing a healthier tomorrow. Download the 2023 Del Monte Foods ESG Report here.

Greg Longstreet, CEO, Del Monte Foods| Photo credit: PAUL KAWABORI

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Del Monte Foods, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/del-monte-foods-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com