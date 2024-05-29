Global chemical company OQ Chemicals has lifted its force majeure declaration for all products from its German plants in Oberhausen and Marl.

This follows the successful resumption of operations earlier this month. All plants are now fully operational and producing at nameplate capacity. During the operational pause, OQ Chemicals implemented strategic enhancements to optimize production processes.

The force majeure was initially declared due to a disruption at a raw material supplier's synthesis gas plant at the end of February 2024.

The affected products, including Isobutyraldehyde, n-Butyraldehyde, n-Butanol, i-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, n-Butyl acetate, n-Butylamine (all grades), TCD Alcohol DM, Neopentyl Glycol, n-Propionaldehyde, Isovaleraldehyde, 2-Methylbutyric acid, 2-Ethylhexanoic acid, n-Butyric acid, Isobutyric acid, Isononanoic acid, Isopentanoic acid, Isovaleric acid, n-Valeric acid, OXSOFT 3G8, and OXFILM 351, are no longer under force majeure.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information under chemicals.OQ.com

