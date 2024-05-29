The most accurate way to capture data for aircraft carbon emissions and fuel burn globally

This data enables seat-by-seat emissions to be precisely tracked by management companies, corporate travel departments, aircraft finance firms and airlines

Cirium, the leader in aviation analytics, has introduced the industry's most precise independent standard for measuring aircraft emissions and fuel burn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529697359/en/

Cirium Emerald Sky (Photo: Business Wire)

This groundbreaking and revolutionary methodology analyses each flight's specific aircraft type and design specifications, combined with real-time operational data and flight conditions, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and reliability in emission tracking.

Cirium's Emerald Sky seamlessly integrates Cirium's comprehensive data, advanced analytics, and innovative techniques to achieve unmatched precision in measuring both current and forecasted CO2 flight emissions.

Unlike traditional carbon calculators that depend on broad estimates and loose assumptions such as using pre-planned routes instead of actual flown paths, and ignoring variables like wind speed and direction Emerald Sky provides emissions results based on the seat in a specific class of service and sets a new standard in aircraft emissions measurement.

Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium, said: "Cirium's mission is to establish the industry standard for accurate fuel burn and carbon emissions data to empower the aviation sector to deliver on its sustainability targets.

"Cirium's world-beating methodology even considers each aircraft's typical operating weight, passengers and baggage, cargo payload, and degradation in engine efficiency over time to provide the most accurate data available to help achieve aviation's ambitious sustainability goals."

Endorsed by airlines and industry stakeholders, Emerald Sky offers users access to both historical data for up to five years and predictive carbon footprint for the upcoming 12 months.

This robust data enables precise, independent assessment of each aircraft's emissions, supporting more informed decision-making across the aviation sector. This ensures more precise flight emission reporting, which is critically important in meeting current and future climate regulations.

With superior data, Emerald Sky enables users to:

Undertake a thorough assessment of sustainable aircraft and fleet options

Identify opportunities for aircraft upgrades

Promote eco-friendly travel by providing sustainable flight options

Comply with emissions regulations and ESG reporting requirements

Evaluate investments in aviation carbon offset and elimination programs

Forecast the demand for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF)

Identify opportunities for aircraft upgrades.

In a world with an immense focus on the environmental impact of aviation, Emerald Sky's rigorous approach is essential for accurate reporting and responsible aviation practices.

Emerald Sky supports Cirium's ongoing mission to make a meaningful positive impact on the future of aviation and the environment, alongside the industry's Net Zero targets.

About Cirium

Cirium is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth. Cirium is part of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a RELX business. RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

For further information please follow Cirium updates on LinkedIn or Twitter or visit cirium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529697359/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries please contact:

Cirium media@cirium.com

The PC Agency cirium@pc.agency (UK)

Juliett Alpha cirium@juliettalpha.com (Global)