Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment Renews Its Gold Membership in Texas Tech University's Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production

CASFER is leading the way in developing an innovative approach to recycling nitrogen-based fertilizers used in farming

Land Betterment renews its gold membership with the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER), a National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center located at Texas Tech University.

Being a gold member of CASFER enables Land Betterment to have access to the technologies and intellectual property developed out of CASFER, in particular the innovative and novel technologies to produce, capture, and recycle decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs) from waste streams. Additional rights that Land Betterment has from its membership to CASFER can be found here .

Tom Sauve, Chief Development Officer of Land Betterment Corporation, commented, "We are excited about continuing our relationship and sponsorship with CASFER. Since its founding in 2022 with the help of the National Sciences Foundation, we have been incredibly impressed with the progress of the Center and the team that Dr. Botte has assembled to carry out its mission. We firmly believe that this technology being developed at CASFER, which captures and recycles key elements used in fertilizers for increased food production, has outsized potential to positively impact the growth and efficiency of global food production and fertilizer re-use. The work that CASFER is doing with a $51 million dollar investment from the National Science Foundation will go a long way in supporting the cause of creating a circular economy around the inputs of food production. We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in CASFER as a gold member."

The CASFER engineered system will revolutionize the capture, recovery and recycling of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers using byproducts from untapped sources of waste including concentrated animal feeding operations, municipal wastewater treatment plants and runoff. CASFER will also deliver novel synthetic methods that use waste and sustainable resources to create a circular economy for decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers production.

More than 50% of the world's population is supported by synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers, though just 20% of nitrogen-based fertilizers produced translate into food. The other 80% are lost to the environment, creating serious environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. This represents a substantial opportunity to reduce the inflationary environment for food production, protect the environment and have access to ample growth opportunities for the deployment of this technology.

About CASFER

CASFER is supported by a grant of $51 million from the National Science Foundation. CASFER, seeks to transform the United States from nitrogen cycle pollution to a nitrogen circular economy by developing new technologies and programs for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To learn more about CASFER please visit the website www.casfer.us .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with us on Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn.

