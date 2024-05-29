Build Productions: The Build Show Launches Updated Website

Passion for Craft and Building Consensus Podcasts Join Build

The Build Show is excited to announce an update to thebuildshow.com and the addition of two new Podcasts: Passion for Craft with Brent Hull and Building Consensus with Travis Brungardt. The Build Show website is redesigned to simplify navigation for the 1500+ video library. Visitors to the site can now easily find videos by topic, by expert, by episodic series, by podcast, and the latest trending videos. The website also includes customization including the ability to create a playlist, set viewer preferences and synchronize viewing between devices.

Passion for Craft hosts Brent Hull, Jackson Hull and Richard McMurray provide different levels of experience and. perspectives from Apprentice to Journeyman to Master. The team discusses modern craftmanship, and the benefits of learning how things were done in the past. Passion for Craft discusses the challenge with the lack of craftsmanship and durability today versus the quickest, easiest, and cheapest path. The team seeks to improve craft and learn about the past one house at a time!

Building Consensus, hosted by Travis Brungardt, debuts on The Build Show site. Travis focuses on the issues faced in residential homebuilding with guests that have different backgrounds and viewpoints. From controversy to consensus, this podcast addresses fundamental building issues as well as building science nuance through discussions with industry experts. With each episode, Building Consensus seeks to arrive at a common understanding, despite different approaches or opposing views that reflect our unique experiences.

Building Consensus chases the pursuit of that mythical beast "best practice" through some good-natured ribbing and spirited debate with the goal to reach common ground.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show, says "We are so happy to have the Passion for Craft and Building Consensus podcasts join the Build Show website. These new podcasts help to educate and elevate the industry and how homes are built in an entertaining way."

About The Build Show (www.thebuildshow.com)

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including Build Show LIVE, YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

