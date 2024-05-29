Fast-Growing Battery Generator Manufacturer New Use Energy Hires John Webber as Vice President of Sales

NUE Taps Solar Industry Veteran for Key Role

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / New Use Energy (NUE), a rapidly expanding innovator in battery generator and lithium battery manufacturing, is excited to announce the appointment of John Webber as Vice President of Sales. John brings over a decade of solar industry expertise to his new role at NUE, where he will steer the company through its next phase of growth, focusing on the expansion of its cutting-edge lithium battery and solar+ battery generator lines.

John has been an influential figure in the solar industry since 2012, specializing initially in renewable solutions for the RV, marine and military markets, and later expanding into residential, commercial, and telecom sectors. His efforts have bolstered renewables adoption across the West Coast of the United States, the Caribbean, and internationally. This vast experience makes him the perfect leader for NUE's sales team as they innovate in the field of portable and deployable power and energy storage solutions.

Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of NUE, expressed his enthusiasm about John joining the team, stating, "NUE is thrilled to have a top talent with global solar industry experience joining our executive team. I have observed John's remarkable ability to drive significant market expansion and am confident he will supercharge the adoption of our new product lines. Customers appreciate his dedication, and his deep understanding of off-grid applications sets him apart in the industry."

John also shared his excitement about his new role: "Joining NUE is a perfect fit as I am driven by my passion for developing high-quality renewable energy solutions that are not only robust but also crucial for global sustainability. The opportunity to contribute to NUE's mission of providing professional-grade power solutions is incredibly motivating."

Under John's leadership, NUE aims to address the growing need for reliable, lightweight, and high-efficiency power solutions globally. His strategic vision is poised to enhance NUE's market presence and ensure the company remains at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.

Leading in the development and distribution of ruggedized mobile solar generator systems, New Use Energy specializes in delivering clean, renewable power for tough commercial and industrial applications. Our focus is on performance and durability, ensuring reliable power wherever it's needed most.

