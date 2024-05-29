Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival of patients with cancer, today presents the results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Company's offices. The quorum reached by the shareholders present, representing, or voting remotely, was around 65% of voting shares.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved most of the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors by a majority of over 98% (only 31st resolution was approved by almost 68%). In particular, they approved the renewal of the terms of office for current directors Mr. Jean-Marie Lefebvre, Mr. Karim Dabbagh, Mrs. Dorothée Burkel, Mrs. Nadia Kamal, Mr. Claude Bertrand, Mr. Hervé Affagard, Mr. Jean Volatier, Seventure Partners, and the appointment of a representative from Bpifrance Investissement as a director, along with the following resolutions:

Approval of the financial statements for fiscal year 2023;

The compensation policy for corporate officers (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Directors) and the compensation paid or awarded during 2023 fiscal year details of the votes on the said resolution is available on the Company's website here;

Financial resolutions, notably delegations of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases in various situations;

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on any merger, demerger or partial contribution of assets (31st resolution).

Only one resolution was rejected:

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase through the issue of shares or securities giving access to the capital, reserved for members of a company savings plan, with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights in their favor (38th resolution).

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors renewed Mr. Karim Dabbagh as Chairman for the remainder of his term as director. Committee membership remains unchanged.

In accordance with the approval of resolutions 20 and 21, the Company also announces that the Board of Directors has decided to maintain the liquidity contract signed with Kepler Cheuvreux for the liquidity of the Company's shares listed on Euronext Paris. Information on this contract is available in the Company's Universal Registration Document.

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting and the results of the votes, resolution by resolution, will be available shortly on the Company's website www.maatpharma.com in the Investors/ General Meetings' section.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

