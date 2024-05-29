Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2024 | 20:14
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FP Newspapers Inc. Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / FP Newspapers Inc. ("FPI" or the "Corporation") announces that all resolutions presented to shareholders at the Corporation's annual meeting held on May 29, 2024, were approved by the shareholders.

Election of Directors - Elected

The proxy results on the election of directors were as follows:

Preference Shares - Results:

Robert Silver, who serves as Chairman of the Corporation, and Darryl Levy were re-elected as directors of the Corporation by FPCN Media Management Inc. pursuant to its rights as a preferred share holder.

Common Share - Results:

Name of Nominee

Outcome

Votes For

Votes
Against

Daniel Friedman

Approved

2,064,478

-

Stephen Dembroski

Approved

2,064,478

-

Deanna Traa

Approved

2,064,478

-

Tom Bryk

Approved

2,064,478

-

Note that all Directors of the Corporation become the Corporation's nominees as directors of FPCN General Partner Inc.

For further information please contact:
Dave Kreklewetz, CFO
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Phone: 204-771-1897

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.