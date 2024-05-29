Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Partners with Banff Marathon to Offset Environmental Impact

Preserving Nature Through Sport

Karbon-X (OTC PINK:KARX), a leading provider of carbon offset solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with the Banff Marathon to offset the environmental impact of the event. Through this collaboration, Karbon-X will neutralize the carbon footprint of the Banff Marathon, ensuring a more sustainable and eco-friendlier race.

The Banff Marathon, known for its breathtaking scenery and challenging courses, attracts participants from around the globe. Recognizing the importance of environmental responsibility, event organizers enlisted the expertise of Brightspot, a sustainability consulting firm, to measure the environmental footprint of the marathon.

Brightspot climate conducted a comprehensive assessment of the event, analyzing factors such as transportation, energy consumption, and waste generation. The findings highlighted the significant carbon emissions associated with hosting such a large-scale event in a pristine natural environment like Banff National Park.

To mitigate these emissions, the Banff Marathon turned to Karbon-X for a solution. Leveraging its extensive portfolio of verified carbon offset projects, Karbon-X used the data collected by Brightspot Climate and provided 956 VERRA carbon credits to offset it. These offsets represent investments in projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions, such as renewable energy generation or cookstove initiatives in the developing world.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Banff Marathon to support their sustainability goals," said Chad Clovis, CEO of Karbon-X. "By offsetting the environmental impact of the event with verified carbon offsets, we are taking proactive steps to protect the pristine beauty of Banff National Park and contribute to global climate action."

The partnership between Karbon-X and the Banff Marathon reflects a growing trend in the event industry towards sustainability and environmental stewardship. As more organizations prioritize eco-friendly practices, carbon offsetting has emerged as a practical and effective strategy for reducing environmental impact and promoting a more sustainable future.

"We are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint and the preservation of Banff National Park," said Paul Regensburg, Event Director of the Banff Marathon. "Partnering with Karbon-X to offset our carbon emissions is a crucial step towards achieving our sustainability objectives and setting a positive example for other events around the world."

For more information about Karbon-X and its carbon offset solutions, visit www.karbon-x.com

About Karbon-X: Karbon-X is a leading provider of carbon offset solutions, specializing in helping organizations reduce their carbon footprint and support sustainability initiatives. Through a diverse portfolio of verified carbon offset projects, Karbon-X enables businesses, events, and individuals to mitigate their environmental impact and contribute to global climate action.

About the Banff Marathon: The Banff Marathon is an annual running event held in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. Known for its stunning scenery and challenging courses, the Banff Marathon attracts runners from around the world. The event is committed to promoting sustainability and minimizing its environmental footprint through various initiatives and partnerships.

About Brightspot Climate: Brightspot Climate Inc. is an independent climate change and energy consultancy that works collaboratively with industry experts, community stakeholders, and project developers to apply innovative and efficient solutions to mitigating climate change.

