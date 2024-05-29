Ellevest and HelloPrenup Forge Strategic Partnership to Demystify Prenuptial Agreements

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / HelloPrenup, the leading online platform for creating streamlined prenuptial agreements, and Ellevest, the investing and wealth management company built by women, for women, today announced a new partnership focused on informing couples about the benefits of prenuptial agreements and providing tools to build financial security in marriage.

The collaboration leverages Ellevest's mission to get more money in the hands of women and HelloPrenup's innovative approach to making legal and financial preparations for marriage accessible, to dispel the preconceived notion that prenups are only for the wealthy, and rather for anyone interested in managing their financial futures prudently.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ellevest to demystify financial agreements for couples. This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to support women in taking proactive steps toward financial autonomy and mutual understanding before marriage," said Julia Rodgers, CEO and founder of HelloPrenup.

"At Ellevest, we believe in talking about money and removing the stigma around money conversations, especially with a future partner. Like many things related to women and finance, there are many misconceptions about what a prenup is and who exactly needs one, which is why HelloPrenup and Ellevest are a great match," said Sallie Krawcheck, Ellevest founder and CEO.

Together, through resources, education and their offerings, HelloPrenup and Ellevest are transforming perceptions of financial planning for marriage, emphasizing fairness, transparency, and mutual respect. For more information, please visit Ellevest's Magazine or HelloPrenup's Prenup Blog.

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup helps couples co-create their future and protect their ass(ets) prior to marriage as the only all-in-one premier prenup platform offering state-specific notarized prenups with optional attorney support. Only thing they can't do? Get married for you.

About Ellevest

Ellevest was founded by CEO Sallie Krawcheck to get more money in the hands of women through women-centered investing, financial planning, and wealth management. Today, the mission-driven financial company has $2 billion in assets under management, a community of more than three million, and is the eighth fastest-growing fee-only Registered Investment Advisor in the U.S. with assets of $1 billion+. See ellevest.com for more information.

