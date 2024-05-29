Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Announces Launch of a Regulation CF Crowdfunding Campaign

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced the launch of a Regulation CF crowdfunding campaign, with the goal of using Crowdfunding initiatives as a catalyst to enable a direct listing on the Nasdaq, where the Company has reserved the ticker symbol "MXRX".

Med-X has a diverse family of in-house brands that offer all-natural and alternative solutions to outdated legacy chemicals and pharmaceuticals, often used in pest control, aromatherapy, pain management and farming. The Company's Nature-Cide all-natural pest control solutions are a special blend of green, environmentally friendly and effective essential oils, providing a safe, all-natural and effective alternative to chemical pesticides.

Recent accomplishments include:

Entering into an agreement which will lead to international expansion of Nature-Cide product distribution with global pest control leader Ensystex, building upon early successes of its U.S. distribution agreement, and fortifying Nature-Cide's global sales footprint in 29 territories across Asia, Oceana, Southern Africa and the Middle East.

Filed to register flagship Nature-Cide pest control product line in several Caribbean islands, supplying an under-addressed adjacent market with heavy pest pressures and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "A crowdfunding campaign is a dynamic and community driven approach for us to enhance growth and accelerate our capital markets strategy. Funds raised will contribute to our efforts to list Med-X on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Our crowdfunding campaign will enable customers, partners and the community to contribute to our mission of building a global platform company of naturally safe and innovative products for use in residential and commercial buildings, schools, agriculture, transportation, food service, parks and recreation and hospitality. With the support of new and current investors, we can create a significant impact on our world and environment by providing a safe, simple and effective alternative to toxic chemical pesticides."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

