Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A summary of the results are as follows:

Election of Directors

The nominees listed on the Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the eight nominees:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Renaud Adams 260,552,059 99.77% 613,184 0.23% Christiane Bergevin 260,084,167 99.59% 1,081,076 0.41% Ann K. Masse 260,344,677 99.69% 820,565 0.31% Lawrence Peter O'Hagan 259,451,164 99.34% 1,714,078 0.66% Kevin P. O'Kane 260,373,651 99.70% 791,592 0.30% David S. Smith 260,467,763 99.73% 697,480 0.27% Murray P. Suey 260,453,391 99.73% 711,852 0.27% Anne Marie Toutant 260,469,439 99.73% 695,804 0.27% Audra Walsh 260,302,059 99.67% 863,184 0.33%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP were appointed auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the election of the auditor:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld KPMG LLP 275,036,462 91.09% 26,893,534 8.91%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The shareholders approved an advisory resolution on IAMGOLD's approach to executive compensation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to executive compensation:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Executive Compensation 255,764,551 97.93% 5,400,692 2.07%

Amendments to the Share Incentive Plan of the Corporation

The shareholders approved the amendments to the share incentive plan of the Corporation and the amended and restated share incentive plan of the Corporation. The Corporation received the following votes with respect to the amendments to the share incentive plan:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Share Incentive Plan 253,730,072 97.15% 7,435,171 2.85%

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa. The Company has commenced production at the large-scale, long life Côté Gold Mine in partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., which is expected to be among the largest gold mines in Canada. In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts. IAMGOLD employs approximately 3,600 people and is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of Environmental, Social and Governance practices, including its commitment to Zero Harm®, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IAG) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IMG) and is one of the companies on the Jantzi Social Index, a socially screened market capitalization-weighted index consisting of companies which pass a set of broadly based environmental, social and governance rating criteria.

IAMGOLD Contact Information

Graeme Jennings, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 416 360 4743 | Mobile: 416 388 6883

Toll-free: 1 888 464 9999

info@iamgold.com

