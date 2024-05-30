Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Therapeutics Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GENEVA (MAY 30, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select rare diseases, today announced the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. CEST at Campus Biotech, chemin des Mines 9, 1202 Geneva, Switzerland.
Agenda
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Valor:
|10019113
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1914027
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1914027 30-May-2024 CET/CEST