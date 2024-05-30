Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Worldwide USD (WUSD) on May 30, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the WUSD/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date.

Worldwide USD (WUSD) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin designed to provide transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions globally, leveraging advanced Distributed Ledger Technology.

Introducing Worldwide USD: A Stable and Transparent Digital Payment Solution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Worldwide USD (WUSD), a cutting-edge stablecoin that revolutionizes digital payments by combining the reliability of fiat currency with the efficiency and transparency of blockchain technology. Pegged to the US Dollar, WUSD ensures price stability, making it an ideal medium for seamless transactions across a variety of use cases, from cross-border payments to everyday purchases. By leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), WUSD offers a secure, fast, and efficient payment solution that meets the demands of a globalized economy.

WUSD's mission is to secure a robust and resilient payment infrastructure using the most advanced blockchain technologies. This infrastructure is crucial to enabling the future of digital finance, ensuring that transactions are not only secure but also transparent and efficient. WUSD envisions reshaping the global payments landscape by expanding financial inclusion, empowering consumers, businesses, and institutions with unparalleled access to digital financial services, and fostering a culture of relentless digital innovation.

To build and maintain trust, WUSD adheres to stringent regulatory standards and compliance requirements worldwide. The stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, verified through regular third-party audits and real-time attestation reports. With applications for multiple global licenses, including Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) and Money Services Business (MSB) licenses, WUSD is committed to operating within the legal frameworks of various jurisdictions. This dedication to compliance ensures that WUSD not only provides a reliable digital payment solution but also upholds the highest standards of transparency and security.

About WUSD Token

Based on ERC20, each WUSD token is fully backed 1:1 by an equivalent amount of US Dollars held in reserve, ensuring stability and trust through real-time reserve snapshots and regular third-party audits. The WUSD token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 30, 2024. Investors who are interested in WUSD can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

