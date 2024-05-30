Atos International: Atos completes final Technology Rehearsal for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Press Release

Atos completes final Technology Rehearsal for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Paris, France - May 30, 2024 - Atos today announces the successful completion of the final Technology Rehearsal prior to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. This last Technology Rehearsal took place from May 13 to 17 in different venues in Paris and other sites of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Technology Rehearsals are designed to test how well IT policies and procedures and technology teams can handle real-life situations that may impact competitions. They also foster the team's cohesion and collaboration, while giving each person a clear sense on how to make a difference. As the IT integration leader, Atos coordinated with the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 (OCOG) and led the team of experts from all technology partners who were involved. 83 Technology Rehearsal Officers ran 1,400 scenarios to challenge more than 1,000 participants, similar to what they may encounter this summer. Scenarios tested included competition delay due to weather conditions, server disconnection or staff illness.

Technology Rehearsal operations were carried out across 39 venues, including the Central Technology Operations Center in Barcelona, as well as venues specific to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, such as the Technology Operations Center, the Main Press Center, The Stade de France, or competition venues in Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Tahiti.

This last Technology Rehearsal was successful as it did not identify any significant policy issues while further improving some processes.

Bruno Marie-Rose, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Paris 2024 said "During this week of exercise, the main Technology stakeholders have all learned and grown as One Team. This week has shown us that we have the solid foundation that we need; and with all learning gathered, I am confident that we will deliver an outstanding event this summer."

Christophe Thivet, Chief Integration Officer Paris 2024, Atos said "My gratitude goes to all my colleagues who work on the technology team of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 from all organizations and partners, for their dedication in this final Technology Rehearsal. With less than 2 months left before the Opening Ceremony, I trust that this extraordinary team will be in the best possible shape to be ready for any challenge we might face."

For the past four years, Atos has been working alongside the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 to get ready for the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024. By the Opening Ceremony, the Atos team will have conducted 250,000 hours of testing from its Integration Testing Lab in Madrid, led two Technology Rehearsals and participated in all sporting test events organized by the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 or sporting federations.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2001. Atos is also the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committeefor the 2023 and 2027 editions of the European Games.

Atos is the only international information technology services company with a dedicated Sports and Major Events division in its Tech Foundations business line. To learn more about Atos solutions for sport and entertainment, please visit Sports & Major Events - Atos.

