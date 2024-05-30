Anzeige
30.05.2024 | 10:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Exchange") has found that
Anoto Group AB (the "Company") has breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual
fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company has breached the Rulebook
by not providing the Exchange with information that the Exchange had requested
for its surveillance of the Company. 

An issuer's obligation to provide the Exchange with information that the
Exchange requires for its assessment and surveillance of the issuer is of
special importance for the functioning of the marketplace and confidence in the
market. The Disciplinary Committee therefore considers the breach especially
serious. The Disciplinary Committee welcomes the fact that the Company has
taken action to resolve the problems causing the breach, but this does not
absolve the Company. The Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose a fine of
four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/market-regulation/nordic/stockholm/disciplinary/decisions
-sanctions 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225926
